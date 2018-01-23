Alamo Drafthouse is hosting a Mediterranean-themed screening of Call Me By Your Name

It's clichéd at this point to talk about director Luca Guadagnino's fondness for capturing the erotic delights of food, but we'll do it anyway: See Tilda Swinton having a moment with a jar of ricotta in A Bigger Splash, Tilda Swinton having a moment with shrimp in I Am Love, and Timothée Chalamet having a moment with a peach in Call Me By Your Name. Replete with ice cream, fresh fruit, soft-boiled eggs, grappa and lots of making out, Call Me By Your Name is a multi-sensory aphrodisiacal delight, practically begging to be viewed with food. Fortunately, Alamo Drafthouse has answered that call.

On Monday, February 12, Alamo's Brooklyn hub will host a four-course Valentine's dinner to accompany the movie. The theater's chef Ronnie New will prepared a stacked, perfectly-themed menu including a soft-boiled egg with toast, roasted sardines with blistered tomatoes, ricotta tortellini and, naturally, a peach crostada with vanilla ice cream.

Beverage director Vincent Favella will pair each course with a drink, so pace yourself for the Prosecco and apricot "Sbagliato Albicocca" (tee-hee), Italian red wine and a white negroni dolce.

Seats are $80 and will sell out fast. Considering the fact that this writer has seen the movie four times and is planning on this for his fifth (or sixth) viewing, it's fair to say that Call Me By Your Name fans go hard.

And if you're still down for some well-paired immersive Valentine's week screenings, the Alamo is hosting a 20th-anniversary celebration of How Stella Got Her Groove Back on Valentine's Day, featuring Caribbean-inspired drinks like Ting soda and one dubbed "The Art of Seduction." Tickets are $12. You don't want to miss out on the legendary trio of Angela Bassett, Whoopi Goldberg and Regina King. You just don't.

