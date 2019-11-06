Alanis Morissette is performing Jagged Little Pill (the whole thing!) live at the Apollo

If you're as suspicious of jukebox musicals as we are, you might not have the Broadway premiere of Jagged Little Pill penciled into your calendar despite the fact that it's based on the music of indie sensation Alanis Morissette. Look, we get it, life is short and theater is expensive!

Luckily for all of the Alanis stans in NYC, it was announced this week that the queen herself is coming to town on Dec 2 to perform the entirety of her Broadway-bound album live at the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem. The concert will be followed by a Q&A with music critic Alan Light. This all sounds... sort of deliciously intimate, no?

The stage adaptation of JLP, which is transferring to Broadway after a successful run at Boston's ART, is about a seemingly happy Connecticut family whose placid domestic life is threatened when their secrets start to go public. Juicy!

You can grab tickets for Morissette's show at the Apollo starting Friday, and seats for the Broadway show are already on sale. What are you waiting for? You—you—you oughta know that this is gonna be good.