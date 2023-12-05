New York
Alicia Keys
Photograph: Shutterstock

Alicia Keys' well-reviewed musical 'Hell's Kitchen' will officially transfer to Broadway

The show just wrapped up a sold-out run at the Public Theater.

Anna Rahmanan
Anna Rahmanan
Given the pretty stellar reviews it has received throughout its Off-Broadway run at the Public Theater, it's no surprise that Alicia Keys' musical Hell's Kitchen will officially transfer to Broadway this spring.

Previews are scheduled to start at the Shubert Theatre at 225 West 44th Street between Seventh Avenue and Eighth Avenue on March 28, 2024, with an opening night set to take place on April 20, 2024. 

The coming-of-age musical is loosely based on Keys' childhood in New York. It specifically looks at the life of a 17-year-old girl being raised by her single mother in a housing development as she develops a passion for playing the piano while also falling for an older man.

Although the Grammy award-winning Keys wrote the music and lyrics for the show and has been working on the production for over a decade, she is quick to note that the production is not an autobiographical one.

"Good things take time and for 13 years, I’ve been dreaming, developing and finding inspiration for a musical based on my experience growing up in Hell’s Kitchen, NYC," Keys said in an official statement. "Hell’s Kitchen is inspired by my life, but it’s not a biographical story. It’s a story about family relationships and identity: Who are we? Who do we want to be? Who are we becoming?"

Spectators will get to hear re-arranged versions of plenty of Keys' own songs, including "Empire State of Mind," "Fallin'," "Girl on Fire" and "No One," although the star herself does not make an appearance on stage.

The cast of the Broadway production has yet to be announced but the pre-sale is going to begin on Friday, December 8 at 10am EST. Public on-sale kicks off on Monday, December 11 at noon EST.

