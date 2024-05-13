All coffee drinks are less than $3 at this new Italian espresso bar on the UWS

Upper West Siders will soon be able to avoid spending over $5 for a coffee at Casa Salvo, a new Italian espresso bar and market that opened today.

All coffee and espresso beverages cost a flat $2.50 per cup. Given today’s world order, that’s pretty cheap.

Photograph: Courtesy of Casa Salvo

In addition to classic drinks like cappuccini and espresso cups made with Rome-based Dokito coffee beans, the bar serves specials like caffé with pistachio, hazelnut or truffles. Make sure to grab a cornetto with your java before heading to one of the outdoor tables.

The market portion of the space will be filled with Italian pantry staples, including tomato sauces, cheeses, meats, hand-crafted butter and yogurts, organic pasta, specialty vinegar, Italian Coca-Cola (no, that’s not exactly the same as Coke!), a Parmigiano-Reggiano mousse that we’re dreaming about and much more.

Photograph: Courtesy of Casa Salvo

Basically, a piece of Little Italy has moved uptown.

The new business, the brainchild of chef Salvo Lo Castro, joins a roster of other specialty Italian markets that call New York home, including Via Della Scrofa in the East Village, which actually feels like being in the European country; Travelers, Poets and Friends, a meatless destination that just recently debuted in the West Village; and Eataly, perhaps the most famous concept of this kind across the country.

Needless to say, there will never be too many authentic Italian businesses in New York. There’s always room for more European delicacies on this side of the Atlantic.

Casa Salvo is open daily at 473 Amsterdam Avenue near 82nd Street, from 8am to 8pm.