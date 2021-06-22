All NYC outdoor pools officially open this Saturday!

Here's everything you need to know

With the seemingly never-ending heatwave, we’re all beyond ready to cool off without leaving our neighborhoods. Thankfully, New York City’s public pools are reopening this Saturday, June 26!

All outdoor pools in all five boroughs will reopen to the public for lap swimming, open swim hours, plus free learn to swim programs. Indoor pools are still closed due to the pandemic.

Going to a New York City Public Pool can be a blast, but be sure to know the (many) rules and guidelines before diving in.

Proper swimsuits are required to enter the pool area (yes, they check, even if you’re just tanning). Shorts must be lined, ie proper swim shorts. Swimmers in need of diapers must also wear swim diapers. Those who prefer a cover-up are allowed plain white fabrics, no prints, no tie-dye. We don’t make the rules (but we have to follow them).

A sturdy combination lock to secure your clothing, smartphone, wallet, etc is also necessary. Lockers without one have been known to be intentionally raided to teach rule-breakers a frustrating lesson. Electronics are discouraged on deck or in lockers, so pool time may be a nice break to intentionally unplug.

Many outdoor pools are also wheelchair accessible, with details on the NYC Parks website. Stroller parking is also available, and outdoor pools range in length and depth from Olympic size to wading pools, so there’s a way to cool off for everyone. Keep an eye out for special programming at your local pool, including free adult exercise classes, youth swim teams, and more.

Admission to NYC’s public pools is always free, and this year there’s a bonus: Sunscreen. Slather on some complimentary SPF 50, courtesy of a city partnership with the American Academy of Dermatology’s SPOT Skin Cancer™ program.

See you on deck!