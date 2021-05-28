The best public swimming pools in NYC

Combat the heat and cool off this summer by taking a dip in one of the best public pools NYC has to offer

Beat the heat this summer by taking a dip in the various public pools NYC offers for folks who love swimming and lounging poolside. You certainly have your pick of options as there are more than 60 public swimming pools scattered around New York’s five boroughs. Here's our comprehensive list to the squeaky clean—and totally free—swimming pools in NYC.

Since we don't condone sneaking a flask past the locker room, we've suggested some post-sunbathing spots to rehydrate with frozen cocktails while munching on some tasty bar food and snacks. Want to make a splash above ground level? Several of the best hotels in NYC have rooftop pools that allow non-hotel guests to enjoy the facilities (for a price, of course).

New York’s public, outdoor swimming pools open for the season on June 26.

