Timeout

Dog adoption
Photograph: Shutterstock

All pet adoption fees will be waived at these Animal Care Centers locations this month

The initiative means to alleviate overcrowding at various shelters.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
All throughout the month of October, non-profit organization Adopt a Pet will be waiving adoption fees at Animal Care Centers of NYC locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Staten Island. The program is a direct response to Animal Care Centers of NYC's recent announcement regarding the shelters' inability to accept more dogs given a lack of space. 

Hoping to alleviate the issue by encouraging New Yorkers to adopt pets, the initiative will also be marked by two events that will be free and open to the public.

On October 21 from noon to 5pm at both Manhattan Animal Care Center (326 East 110th Street) and Brooklyn Animal Care Center (2336 Linden Boulevard), prospective adopters will get to meet furry little ones in person, with staff and volunteers guiding through the experience on-site, hoping to help both parties find the right match. Expect free swag and pet materials to be on offer as well. 

“Guiding adopters from finding their best match to becoming pet parents is what Adopt a Pet is all about—so hosting an in-person event with Animal Care Centers of NYC is the perfect way to bring our mission to life,” said Jeannine Taaffe, CEO of Adopt a Pet, in an official statement about the program. “We’re very excited to help these lovable animals and ensure their pet parents feel confident and ready to welcome them to their forever homes.”

If you can't make it to either event, worry not: as mentioned above, Adopt a Pet will continue waving fees throughout the month, also providing adopters with the essentials needed to properly take care of the animals once they bring them home.

Convinced? Find the closest shelter near you right here.

