There will be more than 80 sites beaming with light and holiday cheer.

More than 80 parks in New York City will be lit up with menorahs and Christmas trees this holiday season, giving New Yorkers no excuse to miss out.

On Friday, the New York City Parks Department announced dozens of parks and green spaces with lights across the boroughs, highlighting five of them:

Mosholu Parkway Tree Lighting Display, The Bronx

Central Park Seasonal Holiday Display, Manhattan

Historic Richmond Town Tree Lighting, Staten Island

MacDonald Park Menorah Lighting Display, Queens

Litchfield Villa – Prospect Park, Brooklyn

You can find your nearest lighting on the NYC Parks website.

"It is a time-honored tradition here at parks to light our green spaces and buildings up for the holidays—a tradition we derive great pride from and one that we are committed to continuing even in these most unprecedented times," NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver said in a statement. "We know that throughout this challenging year, people have looked to our parks for refuge and recreation, and we want to continue inspiring joy by spreading holiday cheer. We hope that our lights can help illuminate the hearts of all New Yorkers as we celebrate the holidays and what they mean to us all."

You can see these and more on our Google map of NYC's holiday lights, Christmas trees and shop windows, too:

