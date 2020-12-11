This interactive map shows where to find every holiday light display in NYC

Scroll around to find the best holiday lights, menorahs and trees in NYC.

New York City is aglow with incredible holiday light displays, sparkling Christmas trees, giant menorahs and jolly shop windows this month.

From the glorious lit up homes in Dyker Heights to giant glowing displays at the LuminoCity Festival on Randall's Island, New Yorkers have tons of holiday options to choose from.

That's why we've created a Google map with NYC's Christmas trees, holiday light displays, menorahs and shop windows that you can interact with to find out where each one is and what to expect.

Think we're missing one? You can add it to our running list on this Google doc right now.

