All these celebrities will be in NYC for BravoCon next month

Following a three-year-long, pandemic-fueled hiatus, the iconic reality TV event BravoCon is scheduled to return for its second-ever iteration on October 14 through 16 at the Javits Center.

According to Variety, over 140 “Bravolebrities” (that would be Bravo celebrities) will be in attendance, taking part in over 60 live events. Of course, Andy Cohen—the genius mind behind some of the most successful franchises on the network—will be on-premise as well. He will actually host five episodes of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen at the Hammerstein Ballroom inside the nearby Manhattan Center.

Attendees will also get to partake in Bravoland, an immersive experience complete with "memorabilia and surprises" and Bravo Bazaar, the retail arm of the festival featuring over 65 vendors, including businesses run by actual Bravo celebrities.

Perhaps most exciting, other than the chance to see the stars of The Real Housewives and Below Deck, among others, will be Saturday night's concert by Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval and his band Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras.

You can check out a full schedule of events and purchase tickets for the weekend-long extravaganza right here.

Below, find a list of Bravolebrities that have confirmed their attendance. A note, before you get to that, though: the infamous Lisa Rinna of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is, for now, the only cast member who has not agreed to participate in the event—a fact that doesn't surprise us considering the drama-filled season that is currently airing on Bravo.

Diana Jenkins, a new The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, won't be there either (we'll be honest: we're not bothered by her absence).