All these celebrities will be in NYC for BravoCon next month

[title]
Following a three-year-long, pandemic-fueled hiatus, the iconic reality TV event BravoCon is scheduled to return for its second-ever iteration on October 14 through 16 at the Javits Center.
According to Variety, over 140 “Bravolebrities” (that would be Bravo celebrities) will be in attendance, taking part in over 60 live events. Of course, Andy Cohen—the genius mind behind some of the most successful franchises on the network—will be on-premise as well. He will actually host five episodes of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen at the Hammerstein Ballroom inside the nearby Manhattan Center.
Attendees will also get to partake in Bravoland, an immersive experience complete with "memorabilia and surprises" and Bravo Bazaar, the retail arm of the festival featuring over 65 vendors, including businesses run by actual Bravo celebrities.
Perhaps most exciting, other than the chance to see the stars of The Real Housewives and Below Deck, among others, will be Saturday night's concert by Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval and his band Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras.
You can check out a full schedule of events and purchase tickets for the weekend-long extravaganza right here.
Below, find a list of Bravolebrities that have confirmed their attendance. A note, before you get to that, though: the infamous Lisa Rinna of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is, for now, the only cast member who has not agreed to participate in the event—a fact that doesn't surprise us considering the drama-filled season that is currently airing on Bravo.
Diana Jenkins, a new The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, won't be there either (we'll be honest: we're not bothered by her absence).
- Andy Cohen of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
- The Below Deck franchise: Captain Jason Chambers, Mzi “Zee” Dempers, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Fraser Olender, Captain Lee Rosbach, Aesha Scott, Captain Glenn Shephard, Captain Kerry Titheradge, Courtney Veale and Captain Sandy Yawn
- Bravo Kids: Riley Burruss, Frankie Catania, Gia Giudice, Albie Manzo, Chris Manzo and Brooks Marks
- Bravo Significant Others: Bill Aydin, Joe Benigno, Frank Catania, Evan Goldschneider, Joe Gorga, Luis Ruelas and Todd Tucker
- Family Karma: Brian Benni, Bali Chainani, Amrit Kapai, Nicholas Kouchoukos, Vishal Parvani, Anisha Ram, Richa Sadana and Monica Vaswani
- Kate Chastain of Galley Talk
- Kandi & The Gang: Bertha Jones, Joyce Jones and Nora Wilcox
- Housewives: Caroline Manzo, Teddi Mellencamp, Eboni K. Williams and Leah McSweeney
- Married to Medicine: Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Anila Sajja, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Quad Webb and Dr. Simone Whitmore
- The Million Dollar Listing franchise: Heather Altman, Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor
- Project Runway: Christian Siriano and Elaine Welteroth
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards Ross, Drew Sidora and Shereé Whitfield
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Minkoff, Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke
- The Real Housewives of Orange County: Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson
- The Real Housewives of Dubai: Sara Al Madani, Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury
- The Real Housewives of Miami: Guerdy Abraira, Adriana de Moura, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton and Larsa Pippen
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs
- The Real Housewives of Potomac: Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Robyn Dixson, Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose
- Shahs of Sunset: Reza Farahan, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi and Mercedes “MJ” Javid
- Southern Charm: Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Green, Marcie Hobbs, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Naomie Olindo and Shep Rose
- Summer House: Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Andrea Denver, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera and Carl Radke
- The Ultimate Girls Trip franchise: Taylor Armstrong, Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Dorinda Medley, Phaedra Parks and Ramona Singer
- Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz