Theater & Performance

All tickets for six Broadway shows will be only $50 through March

By Shaye Weaver Posted: Tuesday March 10 2020, 10:16am

West Side Story 2020
Photograph: Courtesy Jan Versweyveld

It's time to snag those Broadway tickets you've been holding off on.

Starting Thursday at noon, and running through March 29th, you can get $50 tickets to To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, The Lehman Trilogy, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and The Book of Mormon.

"As long as New York City is open for business, its beating heart remains the Broadway stage," producer Scott Rudin said in a statement. "This is an unprecedented opportunity for everyone to see a show that they otherwise might not have had easy and affordable access to. I can't pretend that great theater is the panacea we've been waiting for, but in the meantime I think we could all use a few hours away from the evening news."

Available tickets will be for performances between March 12 and 29. You can find them at Telecharge.com and Ticketmaster.com.

