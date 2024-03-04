There’s probably no producer alive who has had as big of an impact on our culture as Clive Davis, who is responsible for launching the careers of legendary artists like Bob Dylan, Barbra Streisand, and Whitney Houston. On April 29, The New York Pops orchestra is celebrating its 41st birthday at Carnegie Hall by honoring the illustrious producer with a gala and an incredible star-studded concert.

Guest performers at the tribute concert will span across genres, just like Davis’ career, and will include Toni Braxton, Busta Rhymes, Fantasia, Carlos Santana, Dionne Warwick, Deborah Cox, Melissa Manchester, Babyface, Rob Thomas, and others.

RECOMMENDED: Here are the best 10 concerts to see in NYC this spring

If you plan on going, start saving up now, because tickets aren't cheap. Access to the full Gala, including dinner and the concert, starts at $2,500 per person and goes all the way up to a mind-numbing $100,000 for premiere seating and VIP access for yourself and 16 of your closest friends. Concert-only tickets start at $500.

To be fair though, you are getting multiple iconic concerts in one sitting, and it’s nearly unheard of to have these many legendary artists perform in one night, unless you somehow manage to sneak into the Grammys or VMAs.

The April 29 tribute concert at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium will start at 7pm, and will be followed by the black tie optional gala dinner and dance at the Mandarin Oriental New York Hotel just a few blocks away.

Proceeds from the event will go to support The New York Pops, which is the only symphonic orchestra in New York that focuses on pop music, as well as to fund PopsEd, an initiative by the New York Pops that hopes to enrich the lives of young New Yorkers through music. The legendary orchestra is currently conducted by Steven Reineke, who has worked with artists across hip-hop, R&B, Broadway musicals, rock and more.

Of course, Clive Davis will be in attendance, too. The 91-year-old Brooklyn native began his producing career at Columbia Records and went on to help create several other record labels, including Arista Records, which is now owned by Sony Music Entertainment. Davis has earned four Grammys in the span of his decades long career and in 2010, The Recording Academy named The Grammy Museum theatre after him.

Get tickets to the full Gala and dinner by calling 212-765-7677 or by visiting the New York Pops website here. If you’re interested in attending the dinner only, you can get your concert tickets here.