Although it’s still summer, tickets to the Christmas Spectacular are now on sale

This is probably not what you want to hear on a beautiful summer Friday but, alas, we're here to deliver the news: tickets to the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes are officially on sale right here.

As usual, the iconic seasonal production will take over Radio City Music Hall, this year between November 8 and January 5, 2025.

Whether you are wont to catch the legendary show as an annual holiday tradition or are looking into seeing it for the first time, we'd like to remind you that the Rockettes actually deserve all the hype.

The nine numbers they put on throughout their shows are actually, well, spectacular. We'd be remiss not to specifically call out the "Parade of the Wooden Soldiers," which now also features innovative technology and digital projections that make the whole thing that much more special.

The production's newest number, dubbed "Dance of the Frost Fairies" and first introduced in 2022, is also worthy of mention. "The Rockettes perform alongside Frost Fairy drones that magically fly above the audience, turning Radio City into a winter wonderland," reads an official press release.

Clearly, there's a reason why the Christmas Spectacular has been mounted every year at Radio City since 1933.

One more thing, before we let you go back to enjoying the summer: before attending a Rockettes show, you might want to learn all about their secrets right here.