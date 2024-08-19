Since 2019, The Greats of Craft team has been filling us up with the craftiest of beers, first in midtown and now in Long Island City. With 30 taps, 200+ cans and bottles, and a rotating cast of craft beers, ciders, wines and spirits, both locations welcome beer enthusiasts and novices alike. More than just suds, the multi-hyphenate concept also serves coffee and pastries in the morning plus plenty of space to get some work done. And for those of us on the go (which is most New Yorkers), the retail side of the business has packs of beers ready for the taking. But its latest concept is less about beer and more about cocktails. Reimagining the second floor of its Long Island City location, the latest concept is all about the Sicilian way of life.

Photograph: Nico Schinco Bar Enzo

Landing in Long Island City is Bar Enzo (10-15 43rd Avenue, 2nd Floor, Long Island City). According to owner and Queens native Joe Schinco, the new Italian-American cocktail bar pays homage to his Sicilian grandparents and the lively parties they used to host.

"We wanted to create a space that not only honors my grandfather’s legacy and our Italian-American roots, but also offers a genuinely warm, welcoming experience where guests can relax, enjoy drinks, and feel at home," said Schinco in a press release.

Housed in the same warehouse as the LIC location of Greats of Craft, the new concept lies behind a discreet door. Climbing up a set of stairs to the second floor, Bar Enzo greets its patrons with a hallway lined with black and white family photos. Opening up into a cozy 35-seater bar, the space charms with the vibe of a ’60s cocktail lounge infused with a bit of grandma core with green velvet booths, leather chairs and brass fixtures.

Behind the marble bar, you’ll find Attaboy alum Steven Lewis. And while the menu is heavy on gin and amaro cocktails and riffs on the classics, Lewis pays his respects to the family here as well.

“When I first set out to create the program, my instinct was to dig into classic Italian club cocktails and elevate them with a cheeky twist. But I quickly changed direction when I realized just how deeply personal this space and its ethos are to Joe and his family,” said Lewis in a press release. “The drinks became a vehicle to tell the story of that family experience, driven by anecdotes and preferences of the people in the photographs that greet you as you walk in.”

Photograph: Nico Schinco | Cocktails at Bar Enzo

Nods to the family include The Steinway & Ditmars, an Italian Michelada featuring a Mediterranean-style sweet vermouth infused with Nonna’s homemade meatball spice blend. You can also drink like Nonno Enzo by sipping on his favorite drink—The Bambino made with Tuscan red wine, cola and ginger.

While the bar is still in the soft-opening phase with limited hours and menu, the kickoff party will be held on September 5. So there’s no better time to come down and get to know the family.