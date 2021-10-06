New York
Met
Photograph: Shutterstock

America's top four most-Instagrammed museums are all in New York

Not surprisingly, The Met is the most Insta-famous.

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Looks like a lot of Diane Arbus wannabees are wandering the halls of New York's art museums. That is, photographers looking to capture the essence of some of our most prized institutions. New research from digital art space and gallery SINGULART has found America's top museums on Instagram and, no surprise, the top three are all in Manhattan.

At the top of the list is The Metropolitan Museum of Art, which has over 395.5k posts. This makes sense, considering The Met's cultural magnitude—we see you Gossip Girl Instagrammers—as well as its size and scope of the collection. Not only is it one of the biggest art museums in the country, at 633,100 square feet, it's also host to one of the biggest annual celebrity gatherings: The Met Ball. Factor in that New Yorkers can enter at any time and pay what they wish for admission, that's a lot of drop-ins for the 'gram. 

The second most Instagrammed museum is the Whitney Museum of American Art (323,000 posts) followed by the Museum of Modern Art (MoMa) with 287,000 posts. With iconic works by Frida Kahlo and Vincent Van Gogh often captured by MoMa's visitors, and shared with the world as some sort of trophy or inspiration, the Instagram numbers add up. 

The fourth most Instagrammed museum is also in New York City: The Brooklyn Museum near Prospect Park has 239,500 posts, thanks in part to Brooklyn-based artist Deborah Kass' taxi-yellow OY/YO sculpture out front. 

Washington D.C.'s National Portrait Gallery, The Art Institute of Chicago and Los Angeles' The Broad also made the list. 

As pandemic life starts to normalize, searches for "art museums near me" have shot up over 100 percent in the past 12 months, according to SINGULART's research, meaning plenty of Instagrammers are looking to be inspired by paintings and sculptures while also perhaps snapping a pic of some iconic architecture.

