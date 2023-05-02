New York
Amtrak train Harry Potter wrap
Photograph: Matt Donnelly, courtesy of Amtrak

Amtrak has partnered with Broadway’s ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’

Here’s how to buy ‘Harry Potter’ Broadway tickets with Amtrak points.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Accio Broadway tickets!

Tickets to Broadway’s best shows can add up, so you’ll want to take advantage of a new promotion Amtrak is doing that’ll help you score tickets to Broadway's “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

Amtrak has partnered with Audience Rewards, the official rewards program for Broadway, to allow travelers to use Amtrak Guest Rewards to purchase tickets to “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” now at the Lyric Theatre. Through the program, train enthusiasts can cash in on loyalty points in exchange for a theatre seat. 

RECOMMENDED: The official 2023 Tony Award nominations (complete list)

There’s no fee to redeem Amtrak Guest Reward points for a ticket to “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” Full-price tickets start at $80, so you’ll have to determine if your points are worth more or less than an $80 train fair. 

Of course, if you’re traveling into New York City via Amtrak, you can strategically join the loyalty program, collect your points, and book a free Broadway ticket.  

It’s free for Amtrak Guest Rewards members to register with Audience Rewards (it's also free for anyone who wants to register). Members of the program can also opt into upcoming special offers, presales, free tickets and more rewards as part of the Audience Rewards membership.

From now until June 25, passengers can board a locomotive adorned with Harry Potter characters, without seeking out Platform 9 ¾. For this partnership, Amtrak is running four specially wrapped and themed trains operating on the Northeast Corridor (NEC) between Washington, D.C., and Boston. The wraps will show off the show’s logo along with Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy and the next generation of wizards: Albus Potter, Scorpius Malfoy and Rose Granger-Weasley. A swirling clock will give you visions of time travel as you ride through the illustrious landscapes of the NEC.

The Harry Potter production, which opened in June 2022, follows the titular character's son, Albus, who befriends Scorpius, the son of Harry's high school rival, Draco Malfoy. Theatrical magic and surprises are promised during the three-and-a-half-hour play. After the show, consider dipping into The Cauldron, an unlicensed-themed magical pub with Diagon Alley vibes.

Grab your tickets now because there’s no time-turner here!

