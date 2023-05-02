A full list of the 2023 nominees for Broadway's biggest prize

Some Like It Hot

The nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards were announced this morning, honoring productions from the 2022–23 Broadway season. The awards are given out annually by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing to salute outstanding achievements in 26 categories of Broadway artistry.

Actors Lea Michele and Myles Frost revealed the full list of nominees live on YouTube at 9am. Among the 2022-23 Broadway productions earning the most nominations were the new musicals Some Like It Hot (13), Shucked (9), & Juliet (9), New York, New York (9) and Kimberly Akimbo (8); the new plays Leopoldstadt (6), Ain't No Mo' (6), Fat Ham (5) and Cost of Living (5); and the revivals Sweeney Todd (8), Parade (6), Into the Woods (6) and A Doll's House (6).

RECOMMENDED: A full guide to the 2023 Tony Awards

The Tony Awards ceremony, hosted this year by Ariana DeBose, will be held at the historic United Palace in Washington Heights on Sunday, June 11, 2023, and the main part will be televised on CBS in a three-hour broadcast starting at 8pm ET. (The event can also be watched live throughout the country by premium subscribers to the streaming service Paramount+.) Some awards will be given out during in an earlier portion of the ceremony that can be viewed on the free streaming service Pluto TV starting at 6:30pm ET.

A Special Tony will be awarded to Broadway Bares creator Jerry Mitchell. As previously announced, the Tonys will also award three Honors for Excellence in the Theatre (to production stage manager Lisa Dawn Cave, theatrical accountant Robert Fried and Theatre Development Fund executive director Victoria Bailey).

Here is a complete list of the official nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards (not to be confused with the 2023 TONY* nominations, which we published last week!).

Best Play

Ain’t No Mo’ by Jordan E. Cooper

Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis

Cost of Living by Martyna Majok

Fat Ham by James Ijames

Leopoldstadt by Tom Stoppard

Best Musical

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Revival of a Play

A Doll’s House

The Piano Lesson

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Topdog/Underdog

Best Revival of a Musical

Camelot

Into the Woods

Parade

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman Sweeney Todd

Best Book of a Musical

Robert Horn, Shucked

David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo

Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot

David West Read, & Juliet

David Thompson and Sharon Washington, New York, New York

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, Shucked

Tom Kitt and Cameron Crowe, Almost Famous

David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori, Kimberly Akimbo

Helen Park and Max Vernon, KPOP

Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Some Like It Hot

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play



Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Photograph: Courtesy Bronwen Sharp Prima Facie

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’

Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

David Zayas, Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’

Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Kara Young, Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica, Camelot

Alex Newell, Shucked

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Julia Lester, Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus Kimberly Akimbo

Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali, Fat Ham

Jo Bonney, Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House

Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo'

Max Webster, Life of Pi

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, Parade

Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Jack O'Brien, Shucked

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman Shucked

Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Jennifer Weber, & Juliet

Jennifer Weber, KPOP

Best Orchestrations

John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo

Jason Howland, Shucked

Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot

Bill Sherman, & Juliet

Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, New York, New York

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, Prima Facie

Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi

Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar

Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt

Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York

Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions, Camelot

Scott Pask, Shucked

Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot

Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus Parade

Best Costume Design of a Play

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi

Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt

Emilio Sosa, Ain't No Mo'

Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot

Susan Hilferty, Parade

Jennifer Moeller, Camelot

Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, KPOP

Paloma Young, & Juliet

Donna Zakowska, New York, New York

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt

Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie

Jon Clark, A Doll's House

Bradley King, Fat Ham

Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi

Jen Schriever, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Ken Billington, New York, New York

Lap Chi Chu, Camelot

Heather Gilbert, Parade

Howard Hudson, & Juliet

Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot

Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus Fat Ham

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, Ain't No Mo'

Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi

Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol

Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll's House

Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facie

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, New York, New York

John Shivers, Shucked

Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, Into the Woods

Gareth Owen, & Juliet

Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award (noncompetitive)

Jerry Mitchell

Honors for Excellence in the Theatre (noncompetitive)

Victoria Bailey

Lisa Dawn Cave

Robert Fried