New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Amtrak Acela
Photograph: courtesy of Amtrak

Amtrak has unveiled sleek new high-speed trains

The new state-of-the-art Acela trains will have a new Café Car with self-service options.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

Traveling the Northeast on Amtrak is about to get even more comfortable.

This week, Amtrak revealed to The Points Guy its sleeker and more high-tech Acela train line, which rolls out next year. One thing is clear—they'll be more comfortable, more technologically advanced and more environmentally sustainable than the current train fleets while being about 10 mph faster.

RECOMMENDED: A new shuttle service from Paris to New York just debuted

Inside the Acela train, there are about 25% more seats for 378 passengers, each with more space than before and more privacy with winged headrests as well as access to personal outlets, USB ports and adjustable reading lights. First-class seats, which are in one- and two-seat configurations will now have armrests and the train's conference tables have individual flip-up extensions. Expect faster, free Wi-Fi, better accessibility and more spacious restrooms with changing tables. And it'll be easier to see which stop is coming up with clear digital screens showing the train’s speed, location and conductor announcements, The Points Guy says.

Amtrak Acela
Photograph: courtesy of Amtrak

Doors will be automatic doors and sinks, soap dispensers and toilets will be touchless, too, The Points Guys says.

"Between the sleek design of their interiors, state-of-the-art technology, and sustainable amenities, and innovative safety features, our new Acela trains will help revolutionize American train travel,” said Amtrak President & CEO Stephen Gardner. "Thanks to Senator Schumer’s strong leadership and commitment to improving high-speed rail and Amtrak service in the New York and throughout the nation, and the hard work of Alstom, Amtrak employees and our other partners, travelers will experience improved, modern, and smoother service on the Northeast Corridor and provide this country with the type of modern train travel we deserve when these trains are ready for service next year."

New Acela Fleet Video on the Move at Hornell from Amtrak Media on Vimeo.

 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on getaways

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.