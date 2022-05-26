Amtrak has unveiled sleek new high-speed trains

Traveling the Northeast on Amtrak is about to get even more comfortable.

This week, Amtrak revealed to The Points Guy its sleeker and more high-tech Acela train line, which rolls out next year. One thing is clear—they'll be more comfortable, more technologically advanced and more environmentally sustainable than the current train fleets while being about 10 mph faster.

Inside the Acela train, there are about 25% more seats for 378 passengers, each with more space than before and more privacy with winged headrests as well as access to personal outlets, USB ports and adjustable reading lights. First-class seats, which are in one- and two-seat configurations will now have armrests and the train's conference tables have individual flip-up extensions. Expect faster, free Wi-Fi, better accessibility and more spacious restrooms with changing tables. And it'll be easier to see which stop is coming up with clear digital screens showing the train’s speed, location and conductor announcements, The Points Guy says.

Photograph: courtesy of Amtrak

Doors will be automatic doors and sinks, soap dispensers and toilets will be touchless, too, The Points Guys says.

"Between the sleek design of their interiors, state-of-the-art technology, and sustainable amenities, and innovative safety features, our new Acela trains will help revolutionize American train travel,” said Amtrak President & CEO Stephen Gardner. "Thanks to Senator Schumer’s strong leadership and commitment to improving high-speed rail and Amtrak service in the New York and throughout the nation, and the hard work of Alstom, Amtrak employees and our other partners, travelers will experience improved, modern, and smoother service on the Northeast Corridor and provide this country with the type of modern train travel we deserve when these trains are ready for service next year."

New Acela Fleet Video on the Move at Hornell from Amtrak Media on Vimeo.