A new shuttle service from Paris to New York just debuted

Each trip will take about six hours.

Air France and Delta Air Lines have just announced that they are joining forces to provide nine new daily flights between John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York and two international hubs in Paris, Charles de Gaulle International Airport (CDG) and Orly International Airport.

Specifically, the flights will run from early morning to early evening every couple of hours in Paris and from the early afternoon to just before midnight from New York.

Of course, this isn't the only way to travel the route, but the two airlines promise an above-average experience on their six-hour flights, which will be equipped with three classes: business, premium economy and economy.

Below, find the official flight schedule:

Departures from Paris Charles-de-Gaulle at 8:30am, 10:30am, 11:30am, 1:30pm, 2:30pm, 4:30pm, 6:30pm, 7:30pm.

Departures from New York-JFK at 4:30pm, 5:30pm, 6:30pm, 7:30pm, 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, 11:55pm.

The news follows similar announcements by other airlines in the past few months.

Just last week, United Airlines reported that it will start operating a slew of nonstop flights from New York City to major European destinations (not Paris, though!): Nice in France, Bergen in Norway and Tenerife in Spain.

La Compagnie, already known for its New York-to-Paris and New York-to-Nice flights, debuted new direct routes from New York to Milan in Italy. Perhaps even more excitingly, the airline will offer travelers an Italian-infused food and beverage program that is inspired by local products and curated by a slew of Michelin-starred chefs, including Lorenzo Cogo of El Coq and Isabella Potí and Floriano Pellegrino of Bros, in Lecce.

New Yorkers should obviously consider a trip to Europe this summer.