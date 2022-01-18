Amtrak riders can enjoy craft beers and free snacks at this exclusive new lounge

New York has an attention-grabbing new bar in a very unexpected place: Moynihan Train Hall, the expanded Penn Station destination in midtown Manhattan. A new full-service bar dubbed Metropolitan Lounge has officially opened on premise.

Open seven days a week (5am to 9:30pm on weekdays and 7am to 9pm on weekends) to higher-tier Amtrak customers (think first-class ticket holders and travelers willing to purchase day passes, for example), the lounge will be stocked with rotating seasonal selections from local breweries like Montauk Brewing Company, Five Boroughs Brewing, Empire Brewing Company and Brooklyn Brewery, among others.

Non-alcoholic offerings also stand out: from La Colombe coffee to the sorts of complimentary snacks that will have train riders forget all about the chips and nuts they're used to consuming on their long journeys.

The decor seeks to match the high-end beer options with top-notch finishes, an expansive balcony overlooking the train station, luggage storage lockets, integrated USB access on some seats, a business center, a family area and even a nursing room.

"We are delighted to introduce this new amenity to our customers traveling in and out of New York City," said Roger Harris, Amtrak executive vice president and chief marketing and revenue officer, in an official press release announcing the news. "Customers who want to have a drink and relax before or after their train can now do so from the comforts of our flagship lounge."

The new Moynihan Train Hall has, since first debuting about a year ago, tried to position itself as a desirable destination mostly through its not-as-horrible-as-Penn-Station infrastructure and pretty solid food options. (Travelers can grab cupcakes from Magnolia Bakery and coffees from Blue Bottle while waiting for their trains, for example.)

Upcoming on-premise plans at the train hall include the opening of three only-in-NYC restaurants, a full market and a food hall.