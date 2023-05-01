An affordable housing lottery just opened at the home of NYC’s future hip-hop museum

The Bronx may be home to one of the most expensive real estate neighborhoods in New York City, but affordable housing is also still available in the borough. And it’s at the future home of the Universal Hip Hop Museum!

A new housing lottery for affordable units in Bronx Point is now open to applicants.

Phase 1 of this development offers 432 apartments of permanent, rent and income-restricted housing, ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments. The building at 575 Exterior St. in Mott Haven invites anyone with an annual income ranging from $18,515 for a single person to up to $198,600 for a family of 7 to apply for a unit.

Amenities at the smoke-free building include a 24-hour attended lobby, on-site laundry room, community room, children’s playroom, outdoor terrace, fitness center, bike room, as well as educational and community facilities. The property is adjacent to Mill Pond Park and the waterfront esplanade and near the 2, 4, and 5 trains, plus Bx1, Bx19, and Bx13 buses.

Seventeen studios are available for single people who earn between $18,515 and $28,020 or up to $32,040 per couple, with a monthly rent of $465; and 32 one-bedroom apartments are available for $591 per month, with income limits between $ 23,178 - $ 28,020 for a single person and up to $32,040 for two people.

Some units are also set aside for applicants with mobility, vision, and hearing disabilities, with some units also offering preferred status to municipal employees and Residents of Bronx Community Board 4.

There's no fee to apply to the lottery, and no broker's fee to move in. Register and get more details at Bronxpoint.nyc. Applications must be submitted by June 30, 2023. Typically, applicants are informed within 2-10 months if they’re selected from the lottery and they must submit documentation to prove they qualify for their desired unit.

Rendering: Courtesy S9 Architecture

It’s pretty cool that these affordable units will be in the same building as the Universal Hip Hop Museum! Once completed later this year, it will preserve the history of local and global hip-hop music and culture through stories, shows, film screenings, and leading-edge virtual and augmented reality technologies. It’s all part of a $349 million mixed-use development called Bronx Point that will include the construction of what has been said to be 500 permanent affordable housing units (across a million square feet of space), a playground, a green public-use area and an esplanade along the Harlem River.

“The opening of the affordable housing lottery for Bronx Point brings us one step closer to welcoming families to this long-awaited, transformative development,” said Josue Sanchez, Senior Director, L+M Development Partners. “Bronx Point is a first-class community-based housing development that brings some incredible amenities to the neighborhood - a new park and esplanade along the Harlem River waterfront, the future home of the world’s premier hip hop museum, dynamic retail spaces, and an educational early childhood center … We encourage everyone to apply and are looking forward to welcoming residents to Bronx Point later this year.”