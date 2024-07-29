The idea of finding an affordable apartment in New York City that is pet-friendly and has in-unit laundry is unheard of and often impossible. Now, however, in a new housing lottery from NYC Housing Connect, you can have this, and more. With additional amenities including a gym, rooftop terrace, playground, dog park, covered parking, bike storage, green space, recreation room, electric vehicle charging stations outdoor areas, the lottery for Water’s Edge—the name of the apartment building—is an opportunity you don’t want to miss.

Here are the important details about the new lottery for those interested in purchasing an apartment.

Where is it?

Water’s Edge is located at 5 Stuyvesant Place, Staten Island. It’s a seven-minute walk to the St. George Ferry stop, and only a 20-minute ferry ride to Battery Park City. Talk about a stunning morning commute.

How many units are available?

The seven-story residential building has 23 units available.

What units are available and how much do they cost?

Three studios, 17 one-bedroom apartments and three two-bedrooms are available. The studio’s monthly rent falls at $2,395, for those with an annual household income from $82,115 to $161,590. The one-bedroom apartments have a monthly rent of $2,655, for those with an income ranging from $91,029 to $181, 740. The two-bedrooms go for $3,835 a month, for those with incomes between $131,486 to $218,010. Each unit is equipped with air conditioning (heating and cooling), hardwood floors, washers and dryers, and access to amenities previously mentioned.

The housing lottery includes additional incentives, such as one free month of early occupancy (applicable for one or two-year leases) and free gym and rooftop amenities.

How do I qualify?

To be considered, you must meet the income and household size requirements stated by the housing lottery. Qualified applicants will be required to meet additional criteria. Those who live in New York City receive a general preference for apartment units.

What’s nearby?

As mentioned above, the St. George Ferry stop is a seven-minute walk away and connects you to Battery Park City and Midtown West. Water’s Edge is also minutes away from the St. George Railroad Station, Richmond Terrace/Stuyvesant Place Bus Stop (S40, S44), St. Marks Place/Hamilton Avenue Bus Stop (S42, S52) and the NYC Fast Ferry stop.

There are plenty of restaurants, bars and shops in the area, including Gap Factory, Key Foods Supermarkets, Steiny’s Pub, and Ruddy & Dean American Steakhouse. Throw in a view of the New York skyline and views of the Hudson Bay, and you may be calling this neighborhood home in no time.

How do I apply and by what date?

You have until September 23, 2024 to apply on HousingConnect.nyc.gov.