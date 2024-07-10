An affordable housing lottery just opened on the Upper West Side near Central Park

Many people dream of living on the Upper West Side with its leafy streets and incredible mom-and-pop shops, but for some of us, sales prices have made it impossible. But thanks to a new housing lottery that just opened, that dream seems more within reach.

Here’s what you need to know about the new lottery for those looking to purchase an apartment.

Where is it?

The lottery is open for 165 West 80th Street, which is just about two blocks from Central Park and one block from the American Museum of Natural History, according to 6sqft.com. Could there be a more perfect location?

How many units are available?

17 units are available within this five-story walk-up.

Photograph: courtesy of NYC Housing Connect

What units are available?

10 studios and seven one-bedroom apartments. The studios span between 240 and 343 square feet, while the one-bedroom apartments measure between 466 and 544 square feet. These units come with A/C (heating and cooling), smart controls, hardwood floors and access to outdoor areas.

How much do they cost?

They are about $173,801 for a studio and $184,990 for a one-bedroom.

How do I qualify?

To be considered, you must earn 120% of the area median income—between $73,319 for a single person and $167,760 for a family of three. You can see the breakdown here. The buyer must use the unit as their primary residence and pay for electricity. Preference is given to applicants who live in New York City.

What else do we know about this building?

Once all 17 units are sold, the building will be converted to an HDFC Limited-Equity Cooperative. 6sqft.com says HDFC buildings are once-abandoned and neglected properties that are purchased by the city. Once they’re rehabilitated, the city offers New Yorkers the ability to own there and become shareholders in their co-ops. Pretty cool!

Photograph: courtesy of NYC Housing Connect

Photograph: courtesy of NYC Housing Connect

What’s nearby?

Subway lines, A, B, C, 1, 4, and 6 and bus routes, M7, M11, M79-SBS, and M104. As mentioned above, AMNH and Central Park are within easy walking distance as is the Children’s Museum of Manhattan, the Hudson River Greenway, Zabar’s and Beacon Theatre.

How do I apply and by what date?

You have until August 27, 2024 to apply on HousingConnect.nyc.gov.

How do I learn more?

There will be a virtual information session on July 11 at 6pm and on August 13 at 6pm. Attendance is not required to purchase one of the homes. You can also talk to someone by calling 311 and asking for NYC’s Housing Connect Department.