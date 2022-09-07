An Alice in Wonderland-inspired pop-up wine bar and experience is coming to NYC

The experience will take place in a 26,000-square-foot space in midtown Manhattan.

The immersive experience trend continues strong with Wonderland Dreams, a newly announced interactive wine bar loosely inspired by Lewis Carroll's 1865 iconic English novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. The cultural offering is scheduled to debut in midtown Manhattan at 529 Fifth Avenue by 44th Street on October 7 and run through late April 2023.

The venue, which boasts 20 different rooms filled with eye-catching sights, sounds pretty remarkable: Alexa Meade, the artist behind the Ariana Grande painting featured in the artist’s “God is a Woman” music video, has hand-painted the 26,000-square-foot space where the experience will take place (the destination is actually the old Best Buy on Fifth Avenue by Grand Central).

Photograph: Mike Moanghan

Among the plenty of interactive installations on-premise will be a living art gallery that quite literally puts visitors inside a picture frame, a secret rose garden, giant playing cards and more.

"People can touch and explore the world's biggest painting and [...] then finish off at the new bar themed around the Mat Hatter's Tea Party," reads an official press release.

Photograph: Mike Moanghan

Speaking of the bar, which will serve drinks that change colors, tiny cupcakes and oversized cookies: the entire experience is a collaboration with Catching Flights, the company behind the now-defunct Rosé Mansion, a wine-bar-slash-amusement-park of sorts that launched by the Empire State Building pre-pandemic.

Tickets for Wonderland Dreams are available for purchase now right here.