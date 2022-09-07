New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Wonderland Dreams
Photograph: Ruby June

An Alice in Wonderland-inspired pop-up wine bar and experience is coming to NYC

The experience will take place in a 26,000-square-foot space in midtown Manhattan.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

The immersive experience trend continues strong with Wonderland Dreams, a newly announced interactive wine bar loosely inspired by Lewis Carroll's 1865 iconic English novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. The cultural offering is scheduled to debut in midtown Manhattan at 529 Fifth Avenue by 44th Street on October 7 and run through late April 2023.

The venue, which boasts 20 different rooms filled with eye-catching sights, sounds pretty remarkable: Alexa Meade, the artist behind the Ariana Grande painting featured in the artist’s “God is a Woman” music video, has hand-painted the 26,000-square-foot space where the experience will take place (the destination is actually the old Best Buy on Fifth Avenue by Grand Central). 

Wonderland Dreams
Photograph: Mike Moanghan

Among the plenty of interactive installations on-premise will be a living art gallery that quite literally puts visitors inside a picture frame, a secret rose garden, giant playing cards and more.

"People can touch and explore the world's biggest painting and [...] then finish off at the new bar themed around the Mat Hatter's Tea Party," reads an official press release.

Wonderland Dreams
Photograph: Mike Moanghan

Speaking of the bar, which will serve drinks that change colors, tiny cupcakes and oversized cookies: the entire experience is a collaboration with Catching Flights, the company behind the now-defunct Rosé Mansion, a wine-bar-slash-amusement-park of sorts that launched by the Empire State Building pre-pandemic.

Tickets for Wonderland Dreams are available for purchase now right here.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.