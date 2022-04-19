An all-electric skyscraper is going up in New York

JPMorgan Chase's new global headquarters will also be one of the tallest buildings in NYC.

We're living in the future!

About three years since the project was first approved by the city, JPMorgan Chase just unveiled the renderings for its new global headquarters building at 270 Park Avenue. The skyscraper, which will effectively become one of the tallest in New York at 1,400 feet, will also be the largest all-electric building in the city, entirely powered by renewable energy sourced for a local hydroelectric plant.

Photograph: Courtesy of dbox/Foster + Partners

The project, designed by Foster + Partners and already one year into construction, will include a new public plaza on Madison Avenue and will house a total of 14,000 employees daily.

"The unique design rises to the challenge of respecting the rhythm and distinctive streetscape of Park Avenue, while accommodating the vital transport infrastructure of the city below," said Norman Foster, the founder of the design firm behind the effort, in an official statement. "The result is an elegant solution where the architecture is the structure and the structure is the architecture, embracing a new vision that will serve JPMorgan Chase now and well into the future."

Photograph: Courtesy of Lightfield London

Overall, the net-zero structure will feature a slew of eco-friendly characteristics, including triple pane glazing on the facade and automatic solar shades connected to HVAC systems for greater energy efficiency, outdoor terraces boasting natural green spaces and plantings, intelligent building technology that will predict, respond and adapt to energy needs and an advanced water storage system that will cut usage by over 40 percent.

A new food hall will also be built on premise, which employees will get to make use of alongside meditation spaces, a health and wellness center with yoga, cycling and medical services and a ton of communal spaces.

Photograph: Courtesy of Fosters + Partners

To build the new headquarters, the investment bank had to first demolish the 700-feet-tall Union Carbide Building that was previously constructed on site (it was also a JPMorgan Chase office space). Although the razing of the former building was met with criticism by many, the new destination will clearly deliver more in terms of eco-friendliness, space and overall architectural efficiency.

The all-electric building has already made history—and it's not even near completion yet.

