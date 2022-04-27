An all plant-based omakase restaurant is opening in NoMad

The era of plant-based eating continues, now invading the traditionally non-vegan sushi world: Omakaseed is a new all plant-based omakase dining experience set to open inside of NoMad's Plant Bar on May 6.

Photograph: Courtesy of Omakaseed

Set up by the team behind more "standard" eatery Sushi by Bou, Omakaseed will feature an eight-seat sushi bar with five seatings per night—clearly an attempt at the exclusive. The experience, which includes 15 separate courses and lasts about an hour, costs $85 per person, plus tax and tip.

Michelin star executive chef Roberto Romero helped shape the menu, which heavily relies on locally sourced produce.

Photograph: Courtesy of Omakaseed

"Each omakase course will incorporate eclectic global flavors," explains the chef in an official statement. "Our menu is carefully curated week by week based on what's seasonally available and at its peak flavor profile."

Outstanding items include a potato matcha soup, a sunomo style pulled oyster mushroom salad, a watermelon tuna dish served with pickled kelp and, of course, a whole lot of vegan nigiri.

Photograph: Courtesy of Omakaseed

The theme carries through the drink offerings as well. Expect fruit- and vegetable-based cocktails boasting names like Practice What You Preach, Mint to Be, Feel the Beet, Who's Your Edamame and Green Goddess.

Plant-based eating has solidified into more than a trend across New York City restaurants since Eleven Madison Park first announced it would become a vegan destination less than a year ago (here are six actually good plant-based tasting menus you should actually try).

Given the less-than-stellar reviews that the new iteration of Eleven Madison Park has received, there's clearly room for a very good vegan restaurant to set the tone in town. Will Omakaseed be it?

