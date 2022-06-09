An 'Almost Famous' musical is coming to Broadway this fall!

The Broadway adaption of the classic Cameron Crowe film Almost Famous is heading to Broadway. Although no specific theater has yet been announced, the Shubert Organization revealed that previews for the show will begin on September 13, with an opening night scheduled for October 11.

The iconic 2000 film, a semi-autobiographical tale, was set in 1973 and followed teenage music journalist William Miller as he navigates an assignment from Rolling Stone magazine to follow and interview up-and-coming band Stillwater.

Fans of the movie will be happy to know that Crowe himself wrote the musical's book based on his own original, Oscar-winning screenplay. He also collaborated on the lyrics with Tom Kitt.

Although the movie—which famously starred Kate Hudson as the iconic Penny Lane—did focus on the world of music, it did not feature many original tracks. That's one thing that will be different on the stage as Variety reports that almost all of the show's songs will be originals, in addition to a "handful of outside period '70s numbers."

The musical had an initial, critically-acclaimed run in San Diego back in 2019 and was set to debut on Broadway until COVID-19-related issues stalled its development.

The news about the new production comes amid a slew of updates regarding shows that will actually be closing on Broadway in upcoming months. Dear Evan Hansen, Tina and Come From Away have all announced that they will close late this summer or early this fall—a fact that gets us even more excited about the premiere of Almost Famous.