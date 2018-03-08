An artist will live in a giant sphere of garbage in NYC for three days

Tell me if this sounds familiar: An artist will live in a claustrophobic hunk of garbage in an attempt to make a statement. I can't believe I'm saying this, but I'm not describing myself or just about everyone else I know living in Brooklyn. It's actually the work of Loren Naji, a Cleveland-based sculptor touring around in (and living in) an eight-foot sphere of debris collected from demolished homes.

He'll be parking the sphere, titled “Emoh” (that's home backwards), in NYC to spark conversations about homelessness. While the piece sets up shop in NYC starting Thursday through Sunday, Naji will visit museums and explore options of setting up multiple “Emoh” spheres as public art installations and viable temporary shelters for the homeless. Here's a video of Emoh in action:

As you can see, the sphere does not have a bathroom, and Naji has to tie his books to the interior to keep them from falling on him. He uses a VCR port as his mailbox. While Emoh is sure to start genuine discussions about how we treat our homeless as it tours cities around the country, it may take more to shock New Yorkers who have lived in SRO's.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.