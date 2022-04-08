An award-winning production of Hamlet is coming to NYC

It will play the Park Avenue Armory this summer.

You've never seen Shakespeare quite like this.

New York City is rife with endless interpretations of the Bard's plays, and the latest is a highly acclaimed production from across the pond.

Award-winning director Robert Icke's Hamlet, which sold out in London, will be reimagined at Wade Thompson Drill Hall at the Park Avenue Armory this summer. Icke is known for his fresh interpretations of Shakespearean language, accessible staging and productions that turn classics haters into big fans.

“Robert Icke’s production of Hamlet remains extraordinarily, heartbreakingly beautiful," Time Out London said of the show's world debut in the UK.

In New York, Alex Lawther will star as Hamlet and Kirsty Rider will play Ophelia.

Image: Time Out

Each performance is approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes including two intermissions. All audience members must be fully vaccinated and wear masks throughout the show. Previews kick off Wednesday, June 1 and the show will run through Saturday, August 13. Tickets start at $45.

Want more Icke-ian drama? A production of Oresteia, the Classical Greek play about known for its epic revenge plot (spoiler: husband killing) will simultaneously be running at the Park Avenue Armory this summer. Lia Williams will play the vengeful Klytemnestra in Icke's contemporary interpretation of the tragic play. Preview for Oresteia kick off June 9, and the show runs through Saturday, August 13. Tickets also start at $45 for the 3 hour and 45 minute play.

And in July and August, you'll be glad for the hours and hours of free air conditioning.