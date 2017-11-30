An earthquake in Delaware was felt in NYC on Thursday

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake hit just outside of Dover, Delaware, on Thursday night and was felt in parts of New York City, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Residents here in NYC took to Twitter, claiming that they felt the quake in areas that included the West Village and Queens.

Did anyone else just feel an #earthquake in #NYC #WestVillage or am I making that shit up? — Shaun SureThing (@ShaunSureThing) November 30, 2017

OK I'm sitting here in Queens NEW YORK and I thought I was having a stroke or like..dying...so am I or did anyone else in NYC feel that?? 😨 #earthquake — De'Adre Aziza (@DeadreAziza) November 30, 2017

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

