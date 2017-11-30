  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

An earthquake in Delaware was felt in NYC on Thursday

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Clayton Guse Posted: Thursday November 30 2017, 5:22pm

An earthquake in Delaware was felt in NYC on Thursday
Image: Courtesy USGS

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake hit just outside of Dover, Delaware, on Thursday night and was felt in parts of New York City, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Residents here in NYC took to Twitter, claiming that they felt the quake in areas that included the West Village and Queens.

We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Clayton Guse 387 Posts

Clayton is a digital editor for Time Out New York. He has an overwhelming love for south-facing windows and bicycles. Follow him on Twitter @ClaytonGuse.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest