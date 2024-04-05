According to preliminary reports, the earthquake originated in New Jersey.

UPDATE 12:30pm:

An emergency alert warns New Yorkers that "aftershocks may be felt." The message also instructs all to continue "usual activities."

UPDATE 11:24am:

According to ABC 7, Newark and JFK airports are currently on ground stops while officials inspect all runways for damage.

The New Jersey Transit system is also alerting riders to expect delays in both directions as staff inspects the bridge.

UPDATE 11:04am:

Around 10:20am this morning, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake that originated near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, about 40 miles west of New York City, also shook up New York areas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

"My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day," Governor Hochul wrote on X.

---

Folks in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island and New Jersey just experienced an earthquake.

Lasting about 10 seconds, the event was unexpected and has sent folks into a frenzy, with many taking to X to discuss their shock and panic.

YES THAT WAS AN EARTHQUAKE. Waiting for further information ⤵️ https://t.co/z8dd8jhY0E — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) April 5, 2024

According to the government agency, United States Geological Survey, the 4.8 magnitude tremor happened around 10:23am and affected the area all around New Jersey. On X, people in Baltimore and Philadelphia reported feeling the shock.

The largest earthquake to hit the area happened back in 1884, boasting a magnitude of approximately 5.0.

The story is still developing, so please be careful as potential aftershocks are possible. We will be updating the post as soon as we know more.

In the meantime, here are some reactions from the web:

I love it when there's an earthquake in New York because it's like, come on, that's not supposed to happen — Matt Capp (@cappcommamatt) April 5, 2024

Earthquake in New Jersey?



Clearly the eclipse caused it. pic.twitter.com/k03TVbKJp1 — Paperwork Ninja (@PaperworkNinja) April 5, 2024

I was on the George Washington bridge n felt that earthquake — !¡† (@playxff) April 5, 2024