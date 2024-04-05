New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
NYC
Photograph: Shutterstock

An earthquake just shook up both New York City and New Yorkers

According to preliminary reports, the earthquake originated in New Jersey.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

UPDATE 12:30pm: 

An emergency alert warns New Yorkers that "aftershocks may be felt." The message also instructs all to continue "usual activities." 

UPDATE 11:24am: 

According to ABC 7, Newark and JFK airports are currently on ground stops while officials inspect all runways for damage. 

The New Jersey Transit system is also alerting riders to expect delays in both directions as staff inspects the bridge. 

UPDATE 11:04am: 

Around 10:20am this morning, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake that originated near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, about 40 miles west of New York City, also shook up New York areas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

"My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day," Governor Hochul wrote on X

---

Folks in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island and New Jersey just experienced an earthquake.

Lasting about 10 seconds, the event was unexpected and has sent folks into a frenzy, with many taking to X to discuss their shock and panic.

According to the government agency, United States Geological Survey, the 4.8 magnitude tremor happened around 10:23am and affected the area all around New Jersey. On X, people in Baltimore and Philadelphia reported feeling the shock. 

The largest earthquake to hit the area happened back in 1884, boasting a magnitude of approximately 5.0.

The story is still developing, so please be careful as potential aftershocks are possible. We will be updating the post as soon as we know more. 

In the meantime, here are some reactions from the web:

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.