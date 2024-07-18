An endangered tree kangaroo has been born at the Bronx Zoo

A rare tree kangaroo has finally made its celebrity appearance!

A little joey was born at the end of December at the Bronx Zoo, but has been in the pouch period until now. This week, we’re finally getting our first glimpse of it, and while any newborn animal would be a cause for celebration, this is an extra special event because it is only the second of its species to be born at the Bronx Zoo and to this particular female kangaroo since 2021.

The baby is a wee Matschie Tree kangaroo, which the International Union for Conservation of Nature sadly labeled as Endangered back in 1996. It is thought that less than 2,500 remain in the wild. Tree kangaroos typically live in lowland and mountainous rainforests in Papua New Guinea among other places, and thus have adapted to a high altitude lifestyle in the trees, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society. Because of this rainforest habitation, the tree kangaroos are threatened by habitat destruction, along with unsustainable hunting practices and other human activities.

The Bronx Zoo prides itself on its conservation endeavors and this birth is a big win. The baby is partly a result of the zoo’s participation in a cooperative breeding program administered by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. AZA-recognized zoos and aquariums work together to maintain genetic diversity and demographic stability in zoo animal populations. So not only is this joey a source of delight because of its loveable appearance but also in its population control efforts.

The Bronx Zoo opened back in 1899, and so it is in the midst of celebrating its 125th birthday. It is also one of the largest zoos in the whole of America. So if you find yourself lost amongst the brown bears, tigers or even vultures make sure to find your way back and find the baby tree kangaroo and its mother in the JungleWorld exhibit.