NYC Adopt-A-Dog Day is your sign to take a furry friend home—for free

If you’ve always said—or your subconscious has told you—that one day you’ll eventually get that dog you’ve always wanted but needed a sign to do so, look no further. On Wednesday, July 24, all New York City dog adoption fees from Animal Care Centers across the city will be covered by Royal Canin.

As a non-profit organization and the only open-admission shelter serving NYC, the ACC is dedicated to ending animal homelessness across the city. Prioritizing not only shelter but health and wellness for all furry friends, the ACC has recently announced Royal Canin, a division of Mars, Inc., and a leader in science-based animal health nutrition, as their official nutrition partner. Hence why this coming Wednesday, in honor of their new partnership, Royal Canin declares July 24 as “NYC Adopt-A-Dog Day,” and will pay your adoption fees so you don’t have to. I mean, what more of a sign do you need?

“At Royal Canin, we believe that every pet should have the opportunity to access tailored nutrition for their needs, which is why we are honored to be named the official nutrition partner of Animal Cares Centers,” said Don Macintosh, Vice President, Royal Canin Professional Division, in a press release. “ACC is at the forefront of supporting pets in need and placing them in forever homes, and we are proud to be a part of that process by aiding in health through nutrition.”

Roughly 6.3 million animals enter animal shelters across the United States each year. In 2023, the Animal Care Centers (ACC) housed over 15,000 animals and averaged a 91% rate in helping these furry friends find forever homes. Their partnership with Royal Canin is a testament to their commitment. Not only will Royal Canin cover all dog adoption fees, but will provide each new doggy parent (Haven’t you always wanted to be called that?) with a free one-month supply of food and nutritional information.

"We are thrilled to partner with Royal Canin, a leader in pet nutrition. This collaboration allows us to provide the highest quality food to the animals in our care, ensuring they receive the nutrition they need to thrive,” said ACC President & CEO Risa Weinstock. “Royal Canin’s commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance the well-being of every animal we shelter.”

ACC has locations all across New York City, so open up your Google Maps, put your shoes on an elevated surface, and make room for your new roommate who will chew your things and not pay rent … but will make up for all of this with cuddles and companionship.