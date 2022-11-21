An enormous new electronic music club just opened on the Lower East Side

Although the appeal of a giant nightclub has always been a bit lost on us, we must admit there’s something about dancing to loud music surrounded by a horde of strangers that some New Yorkers absolutely adore—which is why we’re not surprised to hear about the opening of a new club in the heart of the Lower East Side.

Dubbed Virgo, the 3,000-square-foot electronic music destination at 324 Grand Street by Orchard Street isn't only noteworthy because of its focus on deep house music, a genre that many New Yorkers think hasn't received as much attention as it deserves in recent years, but exciting because of its investment in a state-of-the-art sound system that was actually imported from the United Kingdom.

Photograph: Courtesy of Virgo

“We invested heavily into our sound and lighting equipment because we know how important they are to the house and electronic scene specifically,” said co-founder Duncan Abdelnour in an official statement. “Lights and effects offer an added sensory element that can help build up excitement and emotion. And our world-class speakers and equipment ensure DJs don’t have to compromise their sound to play in Manhattan.”

Virgo's location was also a deliberate choice, hoping to help New Yorkers enjoy techno music in Manhattan without having to travel to Brooklyn, where destinations of the sort are more prevalent at the moment.

Photograph: Courtesy of Virgo

"Unlike Brooklyn, Lower Manhattan hasn't had a great lounge in electronic, house and disco in recent years," said co-founder Thatcher Shultz in an official statement. "Now that the city's consumers have developed a taste for these genres, Virgo offers them a premium music and nightlife experience around them."

Decor-wise, expect three infinity mirror installations that call out to the same aesthetic as the music genre that the space is devoted to, plus custom LED lighting walls and a purple concrete bar that matches the teal upholstery. There's also a separate shag-carpeted "Boiler Room" where DJs will get to play different music through an independent audio system that's hooked to the back of the venue.

As for the Virgo's moniker, it's a nod to Shultz's zodiac sign. Sometimes, a simple name goes a long way.