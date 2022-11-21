An enormous new electronic music club just opened on the Lower East Side

[title]
Although the appeal of a giant nightclub has always been a bit lost on us, we must admit there’s something about dancing to loud music surrounded by a horde of strangers that some New Yorkers absolutely adore—which is why we’re not surprised to hear about the opening of a new club in the heart of the Lower East Side.
Dubbed Virgo, the 3,000-square-foot electronic music destination at 324 Grand Street by Orchard Street isn't only noteworthy because of its focus on deep house music, a genre that many New Yorkers think hasn't received as much attention as it deserves in recent years, but exciting because of its investment in a state-of-the-art sound system that was actually imported from the United Kingdom.
“We invested heavily into our sound and lighting equipment because we know how important they are to the house and electronic scene specifically,” said co-founder Duncan Abdelnour in an official statement. “Lights and effects offer an added sensory element that can help build up excitement and emotion. And our world-class speakers and equipment ensure DJs don’t have to compromise their sound to play in Manhattan.”
Virgo's location was also a deliberate choice, hoping to help New Yorkers enjoy techno music in Manhattan without having to travel to Brooklyn, where destinations of the sort are more prevalent at the moment.
"Unlike Brooklyn, Lower Manhattan hasn't had a great lounge in electronic, house and disco in recent years," said co-founder Thatcher Shultz in an official statement. "Now that the city's consumers have developed a taste for these genres, Virgo offers them a premium music and nightlife experience around them."
Decor-wise, expect three infinity mirror installations that call out to the same aesthetic as the music genre that the space is devoted to, plus custom LED lighting walls and a purple concrete bar that matches the teal upholstery. There's also a separate shag-carpeted "Boiler Room" where DJs will get to play different music through an independent audio system that's hooked to the back of the venue.
As for the Virgo's moniker, it's a nod to Shultz's zodiac sign. Sometimes, a simple name goes a long way.