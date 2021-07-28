A major performing arts festival coming to Little Island next month will cost less-than-a-little money to attend.

The island’s operators announced yesterday that a free month-long arts festival is heading to the island in August that will feature more than 450 artists in over 160 performances. Among the lineup will be music, dance, poetry and comedy shows.

Wondering just who you’ll be able to see perform live at the city’s unique new floating park? It may be easier to review the ones that you won’t be able to catch. Currently on the docket are well-known comedians Michelle Buteau, Ziwe and Bowen Yang, dance performances that will be curated by Misty Copeland, Robert Garland and Georgina Pazcoguin, live musicians like pianists Jenny Lin and Adam Tendler and composer Tyshawn Sorey and more. You can find a full, very long, list of everyone participating in the festival here.

The free festival is one of many massive performing arts events taking place in the city this year, including The Homecoming Concert set to take over Central Park on Saturday, August 21.

The performances at the festival, called NYC Free, will take place both in the 687-seat amphitheater on the island as well as elsewhere throughout the waterfront space. Only the shows taking place within the amphitheater will be ticketed.

The festival is set to run from August 11 through September 5, and you can reserve tickets for the first week of amphitheater shows here.