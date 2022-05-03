New York
Espresso martini
An espresso martini festival is coming to NYC this month!

The drink of the season is getting the celebrity treatment.

Anna Rahmanan
Anna Rahmanan
It appears that everyone actually is drinking espresso martinis—which is why an entire festival dedicated to the cocktail seems like the next logical step.

Coffee liquor brand Mr Black is seizing the opportunity, officially bringing its iconic Espresso Martini Fest to the United States for the very first time on May 16th through the 22nd. The event originally debuted in Australia back in 2016, setting up shop in London a few years later and now reaching this side of the Atlantic.

During the week-long festival, New Yorkers will get to order $12 Espresso Martinis at all types of bars across town. 

Here is a full list of participating locations:

Pretty Ricky’s
Mister Paradise
Cooper’s Craft & Cocktails (both locations)
Thief
Macchina
Kimika
Festival
Hole in the Wall (all locations)
Dudley’s
Nomo Kitchen
Nina’s x Liquid Lab
Fiddlesticks
The Ainsworth East Village
Prohibition
The Baylander
Dante

"The Espresso Martini is a genuine modern classic cocktail. It’s been consistently popular around the world for ten years, and it’s great to see the U.S. having its coffee cocktail renaissance in 2022," said Tom Baker, the founder of Mr Black, in an official statement. 

The festival will also take place across other American cities, including Los Angeles, Miami, San Diego, Chicago, San Francisco and Houston. Clearly, the espresso martini is here to stay.

