An exciting in-person concert series is taking place on a NYC rooftop next month

Did you think the days of drinking Manhattans on rooftops while listening to live music were over? Think again: a new series of in-person jazz-age concerts is set to take over a beautiful, 15-stories-high rooftop smack-dab in the middle of the city starting this March.

"Music Under the Stars" is taking place on the Mondrian Park Avenue's terrace in NoMad and the staff promises the affair to be totally COVID-19-safe. Expect social distancing measures, mask-wearing policies and thorough sanitizing procedures to define your night out.

As of now, there are four different concerts you can purchase tickets for. Food and drink options will also be available for purchase during each event.

Fans of Frank Sinatra will likely delight in the "Sinatra Under the Stars" option, where Pete Caldera will take on the musical master's tunes. If iconic female voices are more your thing, snag a seat for the "Tribute to the Female Jazz Legends" events, where Badia Farha will chat about the history of each spotlighted artist while singing renowned Etta James, Ella Fitzgerald and Amy Winehouse songs, among others. During "The Sounds of Scotland" concerts, Margaret Kelly will perform traditional Celtic songs plus some of Broadway's biggest hits.

But it is the "From Beethoven to Beyonce" nights that excite us the most. Natalie Tenenbaum, a pianist and singer-songwriter that graduated from the Julliard School, is scheduled to tickle our senses when taking the stage during the various evenings.

Browse through the list of concerts, event dates and purchase tickets for each one right here. We can't believe we're saying this but our spring social calendar is looking pretty good these days.

