An exclusive first look at NYC’s most intimate immersive show

As New Yorkers get more comfortable being close to one another, immersive theater has been returning across the city. But no show in town offers as intimate an experience as Bottom of the Ocean, a new interactive experience in Bushwick that has been created to be performed for just five audience members at a time.

A surreal look at the nature of ritual and ceremony, Bottom of the Ocean invites spectators on a unique journey, and Time Out is happy to offer an exclusive sneak peek at it: Scroll down to see a brief trailer for the production as well as the first photographs from the show to be released to the public.

The third production from Andrew Hoepfner’s company Houseworld Immersive, Bottom of the Ocean draws on techniques that Hoepfner explored previously in Houseworld and Whisperlodge. The piece was created in collaboration with Chia Kwa, and features costumes by Laura Borys and tech design by Howard Rigberg. It is staged at Gymnopedie, a multiroom space that has been created by restoring 5,500 square feet of the 19th-century basement at Bushwick United Methodist Church.

Bottom of the Ocean is performed on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 8pm, on Fridays at 7pm and on Sundays at 4:30pm through December 19. The production will then return in early 2022, with the aim of running year-round. Prices range from $45 to $100, with the more expensive options providing access to additional spaces. The highest level, Tidal Wave, is a solo experience; the other two, Undertow and Whirlpool, can be purchased individually or in pairs. You can buy tickets here.

Note: Bottom Of The Ocean involves some interaction, and all guests must provide proof of full vaccination in order to enter the show. Once inside, masks are optional. A small amount of food and drink (vegan, gluten-free and nut-free) is provided during the show. Because the production involves stair travel, wheelchair access is not available.

Photograph: Courtesy Chia Lynn Kwa Bottom of the Ocean

