Restaurant Yuu
Photograph: Courtesy of Restaurant Yuu

An expensive, Michelin-starred Brooklyn restaurant begins to-go dessert service this week

Restaurant Yuu in Greenpoint will offer takeaway cake and macarons for far less cash.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Dinner at Restaurant Yuu, which already has a Michelin star less than a year after opening on Brooklyn’s Nassau Avenue, is an intimate affair with just 18 seats and service for no more than 36 guests per day. Its multi-course tasting menu features spendy elements like foie gras, Wagyu tartare, lobster and truffles for $250 per person before drinks, tax and tip. Beverage pairings run from $120 for the non-alcoholic option to $540 for the noble wine and sake pairing. Many would call this exclusive. 

This week, tastes of Yuu will become a little easier to reach. On Thursday, March 7, the restaurant will start selling executive pastry chef Masaki Takahashi’s desserts to take away.

Sets of eight macarons will be available in flavors like pistachio, strawberry, chocolate, cassis, lemon, vanilla, matcha, and praline for $25. A dried fruit pound cake made with oranges, white and black figs, apricots, raisins, prunes, and cherries will go for $30. 

Sweet-seekers must order two days in advance via a Google form linked on Instagram or on Restaurant Yuu’s website, with treats available for pickup between 11am and 4pm, excluding Sunday and Monday. The dessert lineup may expand as the takeaway program continues, with changes noted on Restaurant Yuu’s site and social media. 

