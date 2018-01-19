An ice castle is coming to Bryant Park for its Winter Carnival

Let’s clear this up now: the castle is not actually made of ice, but your Instagram followers don’t have to know that. The Winter Carnival at Bryant Park returns on Friday, January 26 and includes two week’s worth of activities you won’t mind being out in the cold for.

Just like in recent years, folks can enjoy free ice-skating on The Rink as well as curling, cornhole and more recreational games during the affair. There's also stunning ice-skating performances, speed skating exhibitions, a silent disco, cozy sweater puppy meet-ups and live band karaoke with Arlene’s World Famous to look forward to. Once your legs start to numb, go warm up at the heated Winter Brew House serving beer and wine and hearty fare like bratwurst sandwiches. But be sure to take photos inside the Everblock Ice Castle made out of giant modular blocks before you leave.

The event kicks off with an opening night ice-skating performance by the legendary Johnny Weir on Friday, January 26 at 6pm. For more details, click here.

Photograph: Courtesy Angelito Jusay

