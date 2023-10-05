An ice skating rink is opening under the Brooklyn Bridge next month

Lace up those skates, New Yorkers: there's a new ice skating rink in town.

On November 15, Glide at Brooklyn Bridge Park will officially open at the Emily Warren Roebling Plaza in Brooklyn Bridge Park, right under the Brooklyn Bridge—can you think of a better location?

The rink will be open daily through March 1, 2024 and tickets for the 50-minutes sessions are dropping tomorrow right here. A limited number of discounted passes will actually be available for locals that can provide proof of residency in New York City.

What's more, AM New York reports that Glide will offer 12,000 free tickets to New Yorkers throughout the season in an effort to give back to the community at large.

The exciting opening—a partnership between BSE Global (Barclays Center's parent company), sports management firm IMG and the Brooklyn Bridge Park Corporation—has been a long time coming.

“Ice Skating beside the Brooklyn Bridge has been part of the plan since before park construction began in 2008, and we’re thrilled to see this coming to life, providing long awaited winter recreation against a beautiful and historic backdrop,” said Eric Landau, the president of Brooklyn Bridge Park, in an official statement.

Skaters will also get to satisfy their hunger pangs at the rinkside cafe, which will be stocked with loads of food and drink options from local vendors.

Ice skating and delicious fare while overlooking the beautiful Manhattan skyline? Count us in.