Timeout

Angelina pop-up
Photograph: Andrew Werner

An iconic Parisian café just opened a pop-up in NYC

Grab Angelina's legendary Mont Blanc dessert and a hot chocolate at Saks this winter.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Even folks who have never been to Paris have probably heard of the iconic French café and tea house, Angelina, known for its decadent hot chocolate and Mont Blanc dessert (originally created in the Piedmont region of Italy, the treat is made with sweetened chestnut purée vermicelli topped with whipped cream).

French restaurant L'Avenue, found inside of fashion mecca Saks, is now treating customers to Angelina’s delicious offerings on this side of the Atlantic, operating a special pop-up that will stay open through December.

Angelina pop-up
Photograph: Andrew Werner

The menu obviously includes the eatery’s two most renowned offerings (the signature pastry will cost you $11 and the hot chocolate hovers around the $9 mark, depending on what size you order), but there’s much more to be enjoyed on-premise. 

The éclair chocolat is meant to delight all your senses and a single bite of the trocadéro (hazelnut biscuit, chocolate cream, hazelnut cream, chocolate and ground almonds icing, milk chocolate Chantilly) and the more eclectic tarte citron is made with a smooth lemon and lime cream, a lemon mousse and a lemon gelée.

You can also go for the crunchy almond rosalie, made with hazelnut biscuit, creamy hazelnut, creamy caramel and a praline insert. Beware, though: this latest item is an exclusive creation that will only be served through the end of October in support of the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Angelina pop-up
Photograph: Andrew Werner

We'd be remiss not to also mention a trio of "mini" sweets on offer: madeleines, financiers and macarons in a number of flavors, including vanilla, rose, lemon and raspberry.

Shoppers may also opt to purchase some goodies from the café's retail section, including Angelina's special tea, crispy crepes, mini giandujas, salted butter caramel toffees and a top-notch cocoa tea.

In case you miss this scrumptious pop-up, worry not: Angelina also operates a standalone brick-and-mortar location at 1050 6th Avenue by Bryant Park in Manhattan that you can visit. 

