The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience
Photograph: Courtesy of Netflix/Fever

An immersive 'Bridgerton' experience is debuting in NYC next month

Musicians will play the show's iconic soundtrack live.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Just a few days before the highly-anticipated Bridgerton spin-off series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, debuts on Netflix, an exciting experience is opening in Manhattan: a Bridgerton-themed immersive extravaganza. 

Taking over Mediapro Manhattan Studio at 508 West 37th Street by 10th Avenue in Hudson Yards, "The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience," is a multifaceted event that is narrated by the one and only Lady Whistledown.

Expect to be transported to London's Regency-era while listening to musicians play the TV show's soundtrack live (yes, those classical covers of contemporary songs are all on the playlist).

You'll also get to interact with characters, explore immersive vignettes, chug on themed cocktails, purchase some exclusive merch, revel in a dance and acrobatics show and take a whole lot of photos

The experience, which lasts about 90 minutes, kicks off on April 27 and it will run through the summer with performances scheduled Wednesdays through Sundays. You must be 16 or older to attend.

Tickets, which start at $49 per person, aren't available yet but you can join the waitlist for the event right here. Given the popularity of the show and of immersive experiences in general, we suggest you reserve your spot in advance.

Check out some photos of the ball—which already opened in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Montreal, Toronto and Washington, DC—below:

The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience
Photograph: Federico Imperiale
The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience
Photograph: Shaughn Cooper
The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience
Photograph: Jon Molina
The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience
Photograph: Federico Imperiale
The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience
Photograph: Federico Imperiale

