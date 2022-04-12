An immersive 'Bridgerton' tea experience is coming to NYC

Complete with the Vitamin String Quartet songs that defined the second season

If binge-watching season two of Bridgerton on Netflix has got you in the mood for tea time, you're going to want to visit The Cauldron on Stone Street starting April 21 (National Tea Day!) through June 21, when the destination will launch a Bridgerton-themed tea experience complete with an in-house Lady Whistledown.

Photograph: Courtesy of The Cauldron

The experience will last 1 hour and 45 minutes, during which participants will get to indulge in British macaroons, scones and mini sandwiches (make sure to indicate if you're vegetarian or vegan when booking a spot) while brewing two different teas.

The series will be playing on a drop-down screen in the background as will the iconic Vitamin String Quartet songs that have peppered the second season of the show. (If you're anything like us, you've added them all to your Spotify playlist already.)

You can already book a spot for the experience, which is scheduled to happen on Tuesdays through Fridays, right here.

As fans of The Cauldron know, the destination usually hosts a wizard tea experience throughout the week. That will still be happening, albeit only on Saturdays and Sundays.

We can't think of a more appropriate way to celebrate National Tea Day.

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey.