Claude Monet’s gorgeous impressionist florals will bloom on Wall Street this fall.

“Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience” is opening in November at the historic Seamen’s Bank Building on Wall Street, bringing the famous artist’s masterpieces to the heart of the Financial District.

It’s one of at least three major immersive art experiences popping up in NYC this fall, in addition to “Klimt: Gold in Motion” and “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience.” (The return of these immersives is a sure sign that NYC is healing.)

Starting November 4, visitors to “Monet’s Garden” will see the inspiration and history behind some Monet’s masterpieces through visual, phonic and even olfactory (smell) stimuli.

Through “experiential” galleries, enhanced by a lavender aroma and classical music, visitors will learn about Monet through educational multi-language narration in The Showroom. Then, they’ll be shown where the “Founder of Impressionism” created his art, including a staging of Monet’s bridge and world-famous garden landscape in Giverny, Normandy. His water lily paintings are presented as the finale of the experience—the entire room transforms into a gigantic water lily pond, creating placing visitors right in the center of an infinite dreamscape, according to organizers.

Photograph: Lukas Schulze, courtesy of Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience

Photograph: Lukas Schulze, courtesy of Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience

“The result is a complete immersion into Monet’s paintings, and also in his perceptions, techniques and ways of conceiving his art,” they said. “Monet’s central themes of light, shadow, wind, and the element of water as a reflective surface are integrated and woven into visual poetry with the use of state-of-the-art technology.”

The show is a project from Swiss creative lab Immersive Art AG and Alegria Konzert GmbH and is currently being shown in Berlin, Zurich and Mülheim with plans for stops in Vienna, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Munich, Stockholm and London. A U.S. national tour of “Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience” is planned for 2023.

“This exhibition welcomes all demographics and has no language barriers, making the diverse city of New York the ideal home for Monet’s Garden,” said Roman Beranek, Creative Director. “Whether you’re a Claude Monet scholar or this is your first exposure to his work, this exhibit will deliver thrilling new layers of understanding about one of the true visual genius of the 20th century.”

Tickets are now on sale ($25 for kids, $28 for students, to $45 for VIP Flex tickets, which comes with priority access, flexible admission). Basic timed tickets begin at $33.

“Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience” will be open on November 4 through January 8, 2023 at 30 Wall Street.