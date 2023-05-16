New York's newest botanic garden is slated to open 1,131 feet in the air this season.

“Sky Bloom,” a new immersive floral experience taking over Edge‘s skydeck opens on Wednesday, May 24, and runs through September 4. Located on the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards, Edge is the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, known for its outdoor viewing area with a glass floor, angled glass walls and transparent staircase up to the 101st floor.

The skyline views are impressive from this height, and Edge is getting more decorative with changing arrangements throughout the summer created by Ivie Joy Flowers. Visitors will step into a cloud of flowers of all shapes, sizes and colors including garden roses, ranunculus, poppies, and wisteria, all while taking in unparalleled views.

"Upon entering Edge, guests will find themselves encapsulated in the ultimate sensorial experience—over 100,000 blooms thoughtfully curated to reflect floral art in fluid motion with the city beyond,” said Ivie Joy, Founder, CEO and Creative Director of Ivie Joy Floral Arts + Events. “Whimsical elements featuring hydrangea, eucalyptus, lavender, poppies, and wisteria frame the expansive New York City skyline. Ivie Joy Floral Arts was born in the heart of New York City and this installation was designed to reflect the love we feel for the place we call home."

We recommend going at sunset so you can enjoy the experience by daylight, see the sky change over the Hudson and see the city light up.

Edge is also home to City Climb, the highest external building climb in the world. Located atop the sky deck, City Climb allows guests to scale the outside of a 1,200+ foot tall building, then lean out from the outdoor platform at the top of the skyscraper. Those far less daring can just stop and smell the flowers, snap some pics, and take the speedy elevator down.

Tickets to Edge start at $33 for adults with New York City residency and $35 for visitors.