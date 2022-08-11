An immersive Harry Potter experience is opening an hour outside of NYC this fall

Have you always wanted to be part of Harry Potter’s unbelievably cool world of wizards? Now you—sort of!—can.

"Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience" is a new immersive program scheduled to debut at Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Westchester County, about an hour away from midtown Manhattan, on October 22. Those interested in the experience can sign up for the waitlist right here and set their calendars for August 18, when tickets will officially go on sale.

"Inspired by the iconic Forbidden Forest and featuring beloved moments from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series, mesmerizing lights will transform the landscape into a magical outdoor trail," reads an official press release about the experience. "Visitors will discover some of their favorite moments from the Forbidden Forest, encounter magical creatures such as Hippogriffs, centaurs, unicorns, and Nifﬂers, and practice casting their very own spells."

It sounds like a pretty cool activity to embark on as the weather turns slightly cooler.

The outdoor experience, which runs between 60 and 90 minutes per session, is meant to be enjoyed by the whole family, so you can bring children along with you (tickets for them will cost you $25 while passes for adults run ta $36 per person).

Check out some photos of the trail that awaits you right here:

Photograph: Matthew Rumbelow

Photograph: Matthew Rumbelow

Photograph: Matthew Rumbelow