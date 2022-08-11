New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Harry Potter experience
Photograph: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR

An immersive Harry Potter experience is opening an hour outside of NYC this fall

"Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience" opens at Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park on October 22.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Have you always wanted to be part of Harry Potter’s unbelievably cool world of wizards? Now you—sort of!—can. 

"Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience" is a new immersive program scheduled to debut at Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Westchester County, about an hour away from midtown Manhattan, on October 22. Those interested in the experience can sign up for the waitlist right here and set their calendars for August 18, when tickets will officially go on sale.

"Inspired by the iconic Forbidden Forest and featuring beloved moments from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series, mesmerizing lights will transform the landscape into a magical outdoor trail," reads an official press release about the experience. "Visitors will discover some of their favorite moments from the Forbidden Forest, encounter magical creatures such as Hippogriffs, centaurs, unicorns, and Nifﬂers, and practice casting their very own spells."

It sounds like a pretty cool activity to embark on as the weather turns slightly cooler.

The outdoor experience, which runs between 60 and 90 minutes per session, is meant to be enjoyed by the whole family, so you can bring children along with you (tickets for them will cost you $25 while passes for adults run ta $36 per person). 

Check out some photos of the trail that awaits you right here:

Harry Potter Experience
Photograph: Matthew Rumbelow
Harry Potter experience
Photograph: Matthew Rumbelow
Harry Potter experience
Photograph: Matthew Rumbelow
Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience
Photograph: Matthew Rumbelow

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Fall

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.