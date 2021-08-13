An immersive Little Mermaid-themed cocktail bar is coming to NYC

You'll need to avoid the sea witch and uncover mysteries in the hidden ocean cave

We hope you have your sea legs because a Little Mermaid-themed cocktail experience is headed to NYC this fall.

Starting October 1, interested imbibers will be transported under the sea into an underwater world filled with coral, pearls, glitter and secrets, according to Hidden, the company behind the event.

Inspired by "The Little Mermaid" a literary fairy tale written by the Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, the experience follows the journey of a young mermaid who is willing to give up her life in the sea as a mermaid to gain a human soul. Actors in various mermaid and sea creature costumes will lead you through the story and ask you to solve riddles to avoid the sea witch and uncover mysteries in the hidden ocean cave.

The 90-minute cocktail experience will include two cocktails that you'll get to create yourself and a welcome drink. Early bird tickets are available now for $55 per person.

Hidden is behind another forthcoming cocktail event called "The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience" that hits NYC in September.