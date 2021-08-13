New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Mermaid cocktail experience
Photograph: courtesy Hidden

An immersive Little Mermaid-themed cocktail bar is coming to NYC

You'll need to avoid the sea witch and uncover mysteries in the hidden ocean cave

https://media.timeout.com/images/105796570/image.jpg
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

We hope you have your sea legs because a Little Mermaid-themed cocktail experience is headed to NYC this fall.

Starting October 1, interested imbibers will be transported under the sea into an underwater world filled with coral, pearls, glitter and secrets, according to Hidden, the company behind the event.

RECOMMENDED: A boozy Alice in Wonderland experience is headed to NYC

Inspired by "The Little Mermaid" a literary fairy tale written by the Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, the experience follows the journey of a young mermaid who is willing to give up her life in the sea as a mermaid to gain a human soul. Actors in various mermaid and sea creature costumes will lead you through the story and ask you to solve riddles to avoid the sea witch and uncover mysteries in the hidden ocean cave.

Mermaid cocktail experience
Photograph: courtesy Hidden

The 90-minute cocktail experience will include two cocktails that you'll get to create yourself and a welcome drink. Early bird tickets are available now for $55 per person.

Hidden is behind another forthcoming cocktail event called "The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience" that hits NYC in September.

Mermaid cocktail experience
Photograph: courtesy Hidden

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Fall

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.