Turns out, we're still trying to make fetch happen.

Coinciding with the release of the new Mean Girls movie on January 12, a new immersive experience based on the iconic film is scheduled to debut for a limited time in NYC starting January 19, 2024.

We must admit that this particular setup sounds a bit more enticing than other similar immersive projects. In fact, the experience will involve a fast-casual restaurant serving cafeteria-style fare created by Master Chef semi-finalist Chef Becky Brown.

Menu items include a “Stab Caesar” salad, the hilariously-named “burn book” burger sliders and a 1 3 5 Acai Bowl. The desserts sound just as funny: indulge in the Is Butter a Carb? Cookies, the Brownie, Rainbow and Smiles Cake and the must-order fetch strudel. It’s basically a Mean Girls extravaganza and we’re absolutely here for it.

No word yet on how long and where exactly the experience will run but if the popularity of the original 2004 movie, its Broadway musical adaptation and, now, the musical comedy film based on the theater production are of any indication, New Yorkers are going to flock to this thing, so try to snag a ticket as soon as possible.

Speaking of: passes aren't available yet, but we suggest you add yourself to the waitlist right here ASAP.

Tickets start at $35 per person and they guarantee a 90-minute table reservation, access to all photo ops and, of course, entry to the various scenes staged within the space, including a Mean Girls museum of set pieces and iconic outfits and the "cool mom" bar, where happy hour will be celebrated from 4pm to 6pm.

Say it out loud with us: it's so fetch!