New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Mean Girls
Photograph: Paramount Pictures

An immersive ‘Mean Girls’ experience is opening in NYC

It's so fetch.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Turns out, we're still trying to make fetch happen.

Coinciding with the release of the new Mean Girls movie on January 12, a new immersive experience based on the iconic film is scheduled to debut for a limited time in NYC starting January 19, 2024. 

We must admit that this particular setup sounds a bit more enticing than other similar immersive projects. In fact, the experience will involve a fast-casual restaurant serving cafeteria-style fare created by Master Chef semi-finalist Chef Becky Brown. 

Menu items include a “Stab Caesar” salad, the hilariously-named “burn book” burger sliders and a 1 3 5 Acai Bowl. The desserts sound just as funny: indulge in the Is Butter a Carb? Cookies, the Brownie, Rainbow and Smiles Cake and the must-order fetch strudel. It’s basically a Mean Girls extravaganza and we’re absolutely here for it. 

No word yet on how long and where exactly the experience will run but if the popularity of the original 2004 movie, its Broadway musical adaptation and, now, the musical comedy film based on the theater production are of any indication, New Yorkers are going to flock to this thing, so try to snag a ticket as soon as possible. 

Speaking of: passes aren't available yet, but we suggest you add yourself to the waitlist right here ASAP. 

Tickets start at $35 per person and they guarantee a 90-minute table reservation, access to all photo ops and, of course, entry to the various scenes staged within the space, including a Mean Girls museum of set pieces and iconic outfits and the "cool mom" bar, where happy hour will be celebrated from 4pm to 6pm. 

Say it out loud with us: it's so fetch!

Mean Girls
Photograph: Paramount Pictures

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.