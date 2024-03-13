An immersive photo studio experience is debuting in the Meatpacking this week

Leica is home to both an exhibit space and an immersive experience area.

Leica, the renowned German photography company, is gearing up to open its first-ever immersive space tomorrow.

Set to debut at 406 West 13th Street by Greenwich Street in the Meatpacking District, the 3,000-square-foot destination takes over two whole floors.

Photograph: Courtesy of Leica

Photograph: Courtesy of Leica

Upon entry, guests will get to browse through the brand’s portfolio of products, from cameras to lenses and more, while also taking in Leica Gallery NYC, an exhibition area showcasing the work of both renowned photographers and emerging artists.

The top floor, on the other hand, is dubbed Leica Library and seeks to function as more of an experience than a traditional retail operation. Up there, guests can play around with various tech products in the photo studio or meet up with friends on the outdoor rooftop.

Whether an amateur photographer or a more experienced one, the new Leica flagship store, which becomes the company’s seventh shop in the U.S., is clearly a destination in its own right, offering a variety of things to do on-site in addition to shopping opportunities.

Photograph: Courtesy of Leica

Given the preponderance of all things immersive both in New York and around the country, we not-so-secretly over the sorts of destinations that heavily rely on the form.

That being said, what Leica seems to be offering is more than a traditional excursion, clearly showcasing both the photography products that guarantee the industry's success and the artists that form it—with a nice outdoor rooftop in addition to it all.